Oneohtrix Point Never to score the Safdie brothers’ new film, Uncut Gems

Following his award-winning score for Good Time in 2017, Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never, will reunite with Benny and Josh Safdie for their new film, Uncut Gems.

The film, which according to A24 is “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score”, stars Adam Sandler in the principal role alongside an eclectic cast that includes Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch and The Weeknd.

Uncut Gems will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, and is set to hit cinemas in December. See below to re-visit both our Access All Areas documentary on OPN’s M.Y.R.I.A.D concertscape and From Studio To Screen, our documentary about composing for film. [Via Film Music Reporter]

