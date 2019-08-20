2 B Real presents An Introduction To Michael J. Blood

Manchester’s Tom Boogizm mixes 105 minutes of material from the mysterious producer.

Finn’s 2 B Real imprint presents An Introduction To Michael J. Blood, a 105-minute tape of material from the titular producer arranged and mixed by Manchester’s Tom Boogizm.

Originally broadcast in 2017 via NTS Manchester, the tape features productions that “straddle moody Detroit ghetto-tech and hyper-active Chicago juke via rude New York house, Dilla-esque hip-hop and unnerving synth landscapes”.

An Introduction To Michael J. Blood is available to stream and download now. A blood red cassette version of the mix is also available. Check out the cover art below.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from July 2019