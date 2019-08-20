Kim Gordon announces first-ever solo album with video for ‘Sketch Artist’

Aug 20 2019

Press photo by: Natalia Mantini

Featuring previously-released single ‘Murdered Out’.

Legend Kim Gordon has announced No Home Record, to be released on October 13 via Matador. Gordon writes on Instagram about why now is the time for a solo record: “Why a solo record? And why now? I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen (Yves Tumor’s Safe in the Hands of Love). Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

Inspired by the late Belgian director Chantal Akerman’s 2015 documentary No Home Movie, the album’s new single ‘Sketch Artist’ projects a certain restlessness of spirit, one that Gordon, through her constant personal metamorphoses has always embodied. The song opens on a melancholy, down-tempo note, with Gordon’s yearning alto projecting fiercely across a stuttering soundscape that shifts as quickly as the breeze that strikes wind chimes, whose mournful sounds she sings about. (And Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson’s cameos in the clip.)

Watch the video for ‘Sketch Artist’ below.

Read next: 5 pieces of gear that helped shape Body/Head’s new album The Switch

