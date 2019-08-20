Metal Gear Solid soundtrack gets deluxe vinyl edition

Aug 20 2019

Image via: Mondo

It comes pressed on “Green Smoke” vinyl.

Mondo is giving the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s PlayStation-era video game classic Metal Gear Solid its first vinyl pressing.

Mondo’s limited edition package includes two LPs pressed onto 180g “Green Smoke colored vinyl” together with original artwork by Randy Ortiz.

The score for the 1998 game was largely composed by Konami’s in-house sound team (comprising Takanari Ishiyama, Gigi Meroni, Kazuki Muraoka, Lee Jeon Myung and Hiroyuki Togo) except for the main theme, composed by Tappi Iwase, and ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’, a song by composer and lyricist Rika Muranaka.

The soundtrack will be available from the Mondo site on Wednesday, August 21 at 12pm CT along with a standard black 2LP pressing.

Read next: The 100 best video game soundtracks of all time

