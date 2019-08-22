Aurora Halal drops surprise 12″ Liquiddity on her own Mutual Dreaming Recordings

By , Aug 22 2019
Portrait of the artist Aurora Halal

The producer’s first solo record since 2015’s Shapeshifter.

Sustain-Release Festival founder and New York-based DJ Aurora Halal has just released a new LP Liquiddity. It is out today on Mutual Dreaming Recordings — the label wing of the excellent party series that she has curated for close to a decade.

The album features six dense and transcendently danceable hardware anthems with two unique remixes of the track ‘Eternal Blue’ made by Japanese producer Wata Igarashi. Igarashi will be playing Sustain-Release this September along with other Mutual Dreaming affiliates such as DJ Python. (Festival tickets are all sold out, but you can still salivate over the full roster here.)

Liquiddity follows a collaborative album Tower B released with Lovers Rock-head Ital back in 2016, and 2015’s solo Shapeshifter LP, also released on Mutual Dreaming.

The LP is available for purchase now over at Mutual Dreaming’s Bandcamp.

Read next: FACT mix 517: Aurora Halal

