DJ P (aka DJ Pitch) announces debut EP on All Centre

By , Aug 22 2019
The UK producer’s first sonic offering in over four years.

TT (fka Tobago Tracks) co-founder and All Centre head DJ Pitch is releasing his first solo EP under his new DJ P moniker. Battered Huawei offers two “melody-driven compositions” that aim to “challenge conventions whilst maintaining a connection with the dancefloor.”

It’s the first we’ve heard from the London-based producer since his 2015 collaboration with TT affiliate Organ Tapes on the track ‘K1’, which was released as part of the Tobago Tracks Volume 4: China compilation series.

The EP’s title track, ‘Battered Huawei’, is streaming below via Mixmag, full of “fluctuating percussion and an agitated melody floating above weighty subs and a broken snare pattern.”

Battered Huawei will be released on September 6 via All Centre and is available for preorder here. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Battered Huawei album cover

Tracklist:

01. ‘Battered Huawei’
02. ‘Permeation’

