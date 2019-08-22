The band hopes that the octave distortion and booster pedal will help users “transcend”.

Back in June, black metal icons Sun O))) released a limited-edition guitar pedal, called Life Pedal, in collaboration with Ohio-based manufacturers EarthQuaker Devices. The run of 1,000 pedals, which sold out in mere hours, was designed to immerse users in “the same full-spectrum overdriven sonic palette” used on the band’s Life Metal record from earlier this year.

A new gold chassis version of Life Pedal was released today via online marketplace Reverb alongside a boutique clear gold vinyl repressing of the album. The LP/pedal bundles have already sold out as have Reverb’s 300 units of the pedal alone (!).

But, if you’re really fiending for one of these gems, the band will have an extra 200 units available for purchase directly at shows during their extensive upcoming international tour.

Check out some images of the golden Life Pedal, as well as the tour dates, below.

Tour Dates:

Sep 01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

Sep 02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Sep 04 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic

Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arcosanti

Sep 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sep 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Sep 12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever

Oct 07 – Munich @ Backstage Werk

Oct 08 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ HfG / KKM

Oct 09 – Basel @ Kaserne

Oct 10 – Leipzig @ Felsenkeller

Oct 11 – Krakow @ Unsound Festival

Oct 13 – Vilnius, Latvia @ Kablys

Oct 14 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Vene Theatre

Oct 15 – Helsinki @ Kulttuuritalo

Oct 17 – Stockholm @ Kraken

Oct 18 – Oslo @ Kulturkirken Jakob

Oct 19 – Oslo @ Blä

Oct 21 – Copenhagen @ Koncerthuset

Oct 22 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

Oct 24 – Bristol @ SWX

Oct 25 – Glasgow @ QMU

Oct 26 – Birmingham @ The Crossing

Oct 27 – Manchester @ Albert Hall

Oct 28 – London @ Roundhouse