The band hopes that the octave distortion and booster pedal will help users “transcend”.
Back in June, black metal icons Sunn O))) released a limited-edition guitar pedal, called Life Pedal, in collaboration with Ohio-based manufacturers EarthQuaker Devices. The run of 1,000 pedals, which sold out in mere hours, was designed to immerse users in “the same full-spectrum overdriven sonic palette” used on the band’s Life Metal record from earlier this year.
A new gold chassis version of Life Pedal was released today via online marketplace Reverb alongside a boutique clear gold vinyl repressing of the album. The LP/pedal bundles have already sold out as have Reverb’s 300 units of the pedal alone (!).
But, if you’re really fiending for one of these gems, the band will have an extra 200 units available for purchase directly at shows during their extensive upcoming international tour.
Check out some images of the golden Life Pedal, as well as the tour dates, below.
Tour Dates:
Sep 01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
Sep 02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Sep 04 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic
Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arcosanti
Sep 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan
Sep 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sep 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Sep 12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever
Oct 07 – Munich @ Backstage Werk
Oct 08 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ HfG / KKM
Oct 09 – Basel @ Kaserne
Oct 10 – Leipzig @ Felsenkeller
Oct 11 – Krakow @ Unsound Festival
Oct 13 – Vilnius, Latvia @ Kablys
Oct 14 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Vene Theatre
Oct 15 – Helsinki @ Kulttuuritalo
Oct 17 – Stockholm @ Kraken
Oct 18 – Oslo @ Kulturkirken Jakob
Oct 19 – Oslo @ Blä
Oct 21 – Copenhagen @ Koncerthuset
Oct 22 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
Oct 24 – Bristol @ SWX
Oct 25 – Glasgow @ QMU
Oct 26 – Birmingham @ The Crossing
Oct 27 – Manchester @ Albert Hall
Oct 28 – London @ Roundhouse