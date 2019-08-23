Missy Elliott announces surprise project Iconology, drops mic

By , Aug 23 2019
Portrait of Missy Elliott

Don’t sleep — the tracks drop at the stroke of midnight!

After 14 years, the even-more-than-iconic Missy Elliott will be releasing what seems to be a new full-length musical project, Iconology.

She describes the work as a “collection of songs” that are intended to “#ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!”

Missy made the announcement across her social media channels earlier today, sending the internet into an understandable flurry.

Missy made even more history earlier this year by becoming the first female rapper to be awarded MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, which she’ll receive at this year’s Video Music Awards on August 26.

Keep an eye on Missy’s social accounts at midnight E.T. for the drop.

Read next: Missy Elliott on ‘I’m Better’, FKA twigs and the “five or six albums” she’ll never release

