Yu Su shares the very groovy Watermelon Woman on Technicolour

By , Aug 23 2019

Press photo by: Malcolm Lam

The 12” presents three iterations of the title track.

Chinese born, Vancouver-based producer, artist, and DJ Yu Su follows her excellent 12”, Roll With the Punches, on Second Circle and her Dekmantel 2019 Festival Mix with a new vinyl release on Ninja Tune sister label Technicolour.

The record presents four versions of the ridiculously funky title track, which is itself a riff on Herbie Hancock’s impossibly smooth and delightfully kooky classic jazz composition.

“The whole idea of ‘Watermelon Woman’ comes from the beginning of Herbie Hancock’s ‘Watermelon Man’,” she explains. “I wanted to develop it into this endless fun and very Silk Road sounding thing for everyone to enjoy.”

The release comes with two edits by Yu Su, one of which is in dub, and another original dub remix by Francis Inferno Orchestra.

The record comes shortly before Yu Su’s performance at the Ninja Tune and dublab’s Muse ‘til Midnight: The Allure of Music event at LACMA on September 7 where she will perform alongside Actress, Octo Octa and Julianna Barwick.

Watermelon Woman is available here.

Read next: FACT Classic Mix: Actress

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

H. Takahashi explores the plant world on new LP, Sonne und Wasser

Aug 23 2019

H. Takahashi explores the plant world on new LP, Sonne und Wasser
Missy Elliott announces surprise project Iconology, drops mic

Aug 23 2019

Missy Elliott announces surprise new project Iconology

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp