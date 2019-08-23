Yu Su shares the very groovy Watermelon Woman on Technicolour

The 12” presents three iterations of the title track.

Chinese born, Vancouver-based producer, artist, and DJ Yu Su follows her excellent 12”, Roll With the Punches, on Second Circle and her Dekmantel 2019 Festival Mix with a new vinyl release on Ninja Tune sister label Technicolour.

The record presents four versions of the ridiculously funky title track, which is itself a riff on Herbie Hancock’s impossibly smooth and delightfully kooky classic jazz composition.

“The whole idea of ‘Watermelon Woman’ comes from the beginning of Herbie Hancock’s ‘Watermelon Man’,” she explains. “I wanted to develop it into this endless fun and very Silk Road sounding thing for everyone to enjoy.”

The release comes with two edits by Yu Su, one of which is in dub, and another original dub remix by Francis Inferno Orchestra.

The record comes shortly before Yu Su’s performance at the Ninja Tune and dublab’s Muse ‘til Midnight: The Allure of Music event at LACMA on September 7 where she will perform alongside Actress, Octo Octa and Julianna Barwick.

Watermelon Woman is available here.

<a href="http://yusu.bandcamp.com/album/watermelon-woman">Watermelon Woman by Yu Su</a>

Read next: FACT Classic Mix: Actress