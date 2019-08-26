Listen to a rowdy new track, ‘Intenso’, now.

Angolan producer and MC DJ Firmeza is back on Príncipe with a new EP.

Ardeu sees the artist delivering improvised “animação” vocals over his own hypnotic takes on kuduro and batida, as well as more abstracted explorations into percussive techno.

The EP marks Firmeza’s first appearance on the label since his excellent 2015 EP Alma Do Meu Pai.

Ardeu arrives on September 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘AVAN’

02. ‘Intenso’

03. ‘RRRRRR’

04. ’25’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019