Grime producer Terror Danjah is critically ill

A statement from his family was released over the weekend.

UK grime producer Terror Danjah, aka Rodney Price, is reportedly in a coma. The producer’s family released a statement over the weekend confirming that Price is in a critical condition, adding that no new information regarding his current state would be shared online.

Terror Danjah is a pioneering voice in the current sound of grime and has collaborated with some of the genre’s key players, including N.A.S.T.Y Crew and the Aftershock collective. He has released solo projects with Planet Mu, Hyperdub and his own Hardrive Records.

We will update this story as it unfolds.

Just heard @TerrorDanjah is currently in a coma, really hope he has a speedy recovery, sending love to him and his family from us. — Hyperdub (@Hyperdub) August 25, 2019

Was waiting on confirmation about @TerrorDanjah currently being in a coma, and sadly it is true. I wish a full recovery for this kind family man who has done so much for so many in music. Love always fam. ❤️ — Logan Sama (@djlogansama) August 25, 2019

Prayers for @TerrorDanjah the world needs you — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) August 25, 2019

