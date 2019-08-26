Grime producer Terror Danjah is critically ill

By , Aug 26 2019
Terror

Photograph by: Press

A statement from his family was released over the weekend.

UK grime producer Terror Danjah, aka Rodney Price, is reportedly in a coma. The producer’s family released a statement over the weekend confirming that Price is in a critical condition, adding that no new information regarding his current state would be shared online.

Terror Danjah is a pioneering voice in the current sound of grime and has collaborated with some of the genre’s key players, including N.A.S.T.Y Crew and the Aftershock collective. He has released solo projects with Planet Mu, Hyperdub and his own Hardrive Records.

We will update this story as it unfolds.

https://twitter.com/ScratchaDVA/status/1165750322234572801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1165750322234572801&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.residentadvisor.net%2Fnews%2F44318

