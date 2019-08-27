Aligers launch multi-media web installation thereisnoyear

The interactive website features sound, video, text, images and hyperlink wormholes.

Aligers’ sound has consistently resisted easy categorization and they are continuing this trend towards genre-defying experimentation with a new digital arts project, thereisnoyear.

The heart of the website is an audiovisual piece “Can the Sub_Bass Speak?”, which was produced by Randall Dunn and Ben Greenberg. The “free jazz inflected collage” features sound from Algiers member Franklin James Fisher, with instrumentalists Skerik on saxophone and D’Vonne Lewis on drums. Visuals and text design come by way of Sam Campbell and Farbod Kokabi.

Label Matador describe how the piece was “inspired by a chance encounter with artists Moor Mother and Harrga at Wysing Polyphonic in 2018” and is part of Algiers’ larger focus on the “post-punk deconstruction of racial and class sonic politics”.

Click the hyperlink above to absorb the whole multimedia experience, and head here to steam and download “Can the Sub_Bass Speak” on your platform of choice.

The band has also just announced an extensive 2020 touring schedule. Check out their remaining 2019 tour dates, as well as their 2020 dates, below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 28 – Montepulciano, IT @ Acquaviva

Aug 29 – Bassano, IT @ AMA Festival 2019

Sep 14 – Dornbirn, AT @ Soundsnoise Festival 2019

Sep 17 – Berlin @ Lido

Sep 20 – Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival

Sep 27 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Street Mode Festival 2019

Sep 29 – Ioannina, GR @ Route 66

Feb 3 – Brighton @ The Haunt

Feb 5 – London @ Village Underground

Feb 6 – Manchester @ YES

Feb 7 – Glasgow @ Stereo

Feb 8 – Dublin @ Whelans

Feb 10 – Leeds @ Brudenell

Feb 12 – Brussels @ Botanique Rotonde

Feb 14 – Cologne @ Club Volta

Feb 15 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Feb 17 – Frankfurt @ Zoom

Feb 18 – Dresden @ Beatpol

Feb 20 – Warsaw @ Hybrydy

Feb 21 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 22 – Vienna @ Flex

Feb 24 – Munich @ Strom

Feb 26 – Rome @ Monk

Feb 27 – Milan @ Ohibo

Feb 29 – Barcelona @ La 3 Razzmatazz

Mar 1 – Madrid @ Cafe Berlin

Mar 3 – Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey

Mar 4 – Nantes @ Stereolux

Mar 5 – Paris @ La Maroquinerie

Read next: Post-punks Algiers tackle political unrest on American and British soil on The Underside of Power