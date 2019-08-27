Aligers launch multi-media web installation thereisnoyear

The interactive website features sound, video, text, images and hyperlink wormholes.
Aligers’ sound has consistently resisted easy categorization and they are continuing this trend towards genre-defying experimentation with a new digital arts project, thereisnoyear.
The heart of the website is an audiovisual piece “Can the Sub_Bass Speak?”, which was produced by Randall Dunn and Ben Greenberg. The “free jazz inflected collage” features sound from Algiers member Franklin James Fisher, with instrumentalists Skerik on saxophone and D’Vonne Lewis on drums. Visuals and text design come by way of Sam Campbell and Farbod Kokabi.
Label Matador describe how the piece was “inspired by a chance encounter with artists Moor Mother and Harrga at Wysing Polyphonic in 2018” and is part of Algiers’ larger focus on the “post-punk deconstruction of racial and class sonic politics”.
Click the hyperlink above to absorb the whole multimedia experience, and head here to steam and download “Can the Sub_Bass Speak” on your platform of choice.
The band has also just announced an extensive 2020 touring schedule. Check out their remaining 2019 tour dates, as well as their 2020 dates, below.
Tour Dates:
Aug 28 – Montepulciano, IT @ Acquaviva
Aug 29 – Bassano, IT @ AMA Festival 2019
Sep 14 – Dornbirn, AT @ Soundsnoise Festival 2019
Sep 17 – Berlin @ Lido
Sep 20 – Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival
Sep 27 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Street Mode Festival 2019
Sep 29 – Ioannina, GR @ Route 66
Feb 3 – Brighton @ The Haunt
Feb 5 – London @ Village Underground
Feb 6 – Manchester @ YES
Feb 7 – Glasgow @ Stereo
Feb 8 – Dublin @ Whelans
Feb 10 – Leeds @ Brudenell
Feb 12 – Brussels @ Botanique Rotonde
Feb 14 – Cologne @ Club Volta
Feb 15 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Feb 17 – Frankfurt @ Zoom
Feb 18 – Dresden @ Beatpol
Feb 20 – Warsaw @ Hybrydy
Feb 21 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 22 – Vienna @ Flex
Feb 24 – Munich @ Strom
Feb 26 – Rome @ Monk
Feb 27 – Milan @ Ohibo
Feb 29 – Barcelona @ La 3 Razzmatazz
Mar 1 – Madrid @ Cafe Berlin
Mar 3 – Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey
Mar 4 – Nantes @ Stereolux
Mar 5 – Paris @ La Maroquinerie
