Aligers launch multi-media web installation thereisnoyear

By , Aug 27 2019
Portrait of Franklin James Fisher

Press photo by: Christian Högstedt

The interactive website features sound, video, text, images and hyperlink wormholes.

Aligers’ sound has consistently resisted easy categorization and they are continuing this trend towards genre-defying experimentation with a new digital arts project, thereisnoyear.

The heart of the website is an audiovisual piece “Can the Sub_Bass Speak?”, which was produced by Randall Dunn and Ben Greenberg. The “free jazz inflected collage” features sound from Algiers member Franklin James Fisher, with instrumentalists Skerik on saxophone and D’Vonne Lewis on drums. Visuals and text design come by way of Sam Campbell and Farbod Kokabi.

Label Matador describe how the piece was “inspired by a chance encounter with artists Moor Mother and Harrga at Wysing Polyphonic in 2018” and is part of Algiers’ larger focus on the “post-punk deconstruction of racial and class sonic politics”.

Click the hyperlink above to absorb the whole multimedia experience, and head here to steam and download “Can the Sub_Bass Speak” on your platform of choice.

The band has also just announced an extensive 2020 touring schedule. Check out their remaining 2019 tour dates, as well as their 2020 dates, below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 28 – Montepulciano, IT @ Acquaviva
Aug 29 – Bassano, IT @ AMA Festival 2019
Sep 14 – Dornbirn, AT @ Soundsnoise Festival 2019
Sep 17 – Berlin @ Lido
Sep 20 – Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival
Sep 27 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Street Mode Festival 2019
Sep 29 – Ioannina, GR @ Route 66
Feb 3 – Brighton @ The Haunt
Feb 5 – London @ Village Underground
Feb 6 – Manchester @ YES
Feb 7 – Glasgow @ Stereo
Feb 8 – Dublin @ Whelans
Feb 10 – Leeds @ Brudenell
Feb 12 – Brussels @ Botanique Rotonde
Feb 14 – Cologne @ Club Volta
Feb 15 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Feb 17 – Frankfurt @ Zoom
Feb 18 – Dresden @ Beatpol
Feb 20 – Warsaw @ Hybrydy
Feb 21 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 22 – Vienna @ Flex
Feb 24 – Munich @ Strom
Feb 26 – Rome @ Monk
Feb 27 – Milan @ Ohibo
Feb 29 – Barcelona @ La 3 Razzmatazz
Mar 1 – Madrid @ Cafe Berlin
Mar 3 – Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey
Mar 4 – Nantes @ Stereolux
Mar 5 – Paris @ La Maroquinerie

Read next: Post-punks Algiers tackle political unrest on American and British soil on The Underside of Power

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Post-punks Algiers release their fiery new album The Underside of Power

Jun 23 2017

Post-punks Algiers release their fiery new album The Underside...
Algiers release anti-police brutality track ‘Cleveland’

Jun 13 2017

Algiers release anti-police brutality track 'Cleveland'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp