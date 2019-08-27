Deathprod announces first new album in 15 years, OCCULTING DISK

By , Aug 27 2019
Deathprod

The Norwegian master of dark ambient returns with an anti-fascist ritual.

Back in 2004 Deathprod, aka sound engineer and producer Helge Sten, released Morals and Dogma, a stunning dark ambient masterpiece that asserted his place in the canon. Now, 15 years later, Sten returns to the Deathprod project with OCCULTING DISK.

Recorded in Oslo, Reykjavik, Berlin, Cologne and Los Angeles between 2012 and 2019, OCCULTING DISK is billed as an “anti-fascist ritual” and comes with liner notes from Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy).

Deathprod Occulting Disk

Deathprod will perform a special show at the Oslo Opera House on November 10 to celebrate the album’s release.

OCCULTING DISK will be released on October 25 via Smalltown Supersound on double LP, CD and digital.

Tracklist:

01. DISAPPEARANCE / REAPPEARANCE
02. OCCULTATION 1
03. OCCULTATION 2
04. OCCULTATION 3
05. OCCULTATION 4
06. OCCULTATION 5
07. OCCULTATION 6
08. OCCULTATION 7
09. BLACK TRANSIT OF JUPITER’S THIRD SATELLITE
10. OCCULTATION 8

Listen next: FACT mix 602 – Deathprod

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lindstrøm announces hardware-heavy new album, On A Clear Day I Can See You Forever

Aug 20 2019

Lindstrøm announces new album, On A Clear Day I Can See You...
Prins Thomas announces new album Ambitions on Smalltown Supersound

Feb 28 2019

Prins Thomas announces new album Ambitions on Smalltown...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp