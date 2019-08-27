Deathprod announces first new album in 15 years, OCCULTING DISK

The Norwegian master of dark ambient returns with an anti-fascist ritual.

Back in 2004 Deathprod, aka sound engineer and producer Helge Sten, released Morals and Dogma, a stunning dark ambient masterpiece that asserted his place in the canon. Now, 15 years later, Sten returns to the Deathprod project with OCCULTING DISK.

Recorded in Oslo, Reykjavik, Berlin, Cologne and Los Angeles between 2012 and 2019, OCCULTING DISK is billed as an “anti-fascist ritual” and comes with liner notes from Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy).

Deathprod will perform a special show at the Oslo Opera House on November 10 to celebrate the album’s release.

OCCULTING DISK will be released on October 25 via Smalltown Supersound on double LP, CD and digital.

Tracklist:

01. DISAPPEARANCE / REAPPEARANCE

02. OCCULTATION 1

03. OCCULTATION 2

04. OCCULTATION 3

05. OCCULTATION 4

06. OCCULTATION 5

07. OCCULTATION 6

08. OCCULTATION 7

09. BLACK TRANSIT OF JUPITER’S THIRD SATELLITE

10. OCCULTATION 8

