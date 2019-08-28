Blank Forms Editions to publish books by Loren Connors, Catherine Christer Hennix and Joseph Jarman

By , Aug 28 2019
Book cover of Autumn's Smiles

Rare words from three canonical musicians.

New York’s Blank Forms is set to expand their publishing wing by releasing their first three book titles.

These publications continue the non-profit’s dedication to reissues by presenting archival writing, previously published texts, and out-of-print works by each artist.

Loren Connors’ Autumn’s Sun includes haiku poems composed in the 1980s, which were first published as a chapbook by Thurston Moore and Byron Coley’s Glass Eye in 1999. This expanded edition also features diary entries from 1987, and an essay on haiku, “The Dancing Ear”, co-written with his wife Suzanne Langille.

Catherine Christer Hennix’s Poësy Matters and Other Matters is a two set-volume of poetry, drama, program notes, essays, commentary, and a reproduction of Hennix’s 1989 work The Yellow Book. Additional texts are provided by Hennix’s frequent collaborator Henry Flynt.

Joseph Jarman’s Black Case Volume I and II: Return From Exile was first published by Art Ensemble of Chicago Publishing Co. in 1977 and, as Blank Forms writes, is “comprised largely of Jarman’s flowing, fiery free verse—influenced by Amus Mor, Henry Dumas, Thulani Davis, and Amiri Baraka…The book also features a manifesto for “GREAT BLACK MUSIC,” notated songs, concert program notes, Jarman’s photos, among other texts.”

Connors’ work will be released on September 17, while Hennix and Jarman’s titles will be available on October 8. All are available for pre-order here.

Read next: Feminist punk icon Viv Albertine on liberation, women’s anger and the value of writing

