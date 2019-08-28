Utrecht’s foremost experimental festival has expanded its program for 2019.

Holly Herndon, Amnesia Scanner and Lafawndah are just some of the acts to have been added to the 2019 edition of Le Guess Who?, which takes place from November 7 to November 10 at various venues across Utrecht.

This year’s curators, which include Jenny Hval, The Bug, Moon Duo, Patrick Higgins, Fatoumata Diawara, Iris van Herpen and Salvador Breed, have finalised their individual programs, adding a host of FACT favorites including FIS, Mykki Blanco, Kali Malone, Vladimir Ivkovic and a special performance from The Bug featuring Flowdan.

Fatoumata Diawara and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed have both expanded their respective lineups, featuring performances from Ahmed Ag Kaedy, Master Soumy, MO DJ, Roberto SOLO Fonseca, Coucou Chloe, Djrum (live), FIS and J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum).

Additionally, Príncipe Discos and Spazio Disponibile will both be presenting label nights during the festival that will include appearances from DJ Marfox, DJ Firmeza, Nídia, Donato Dozzy, Neel, Grand River and Crossing Avenue.

Festival passes and individual day tickets to Le Guess Who? 2019 are available now. Head over to their website for more information.

