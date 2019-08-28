S-Type returns to LuckyMe with first EP in three years, S-Type Beat

Listen to the hyperactive ‘Fetch’ now.
LuckyMe mainstay S-Type is back with S-Type Beat, his first EP in three years.
The six-track release features the hyperactive ‘Fetch’, a fan favorite track from the producer that has appeared in mixes by Hudson Mohawke, Rustie and Benji B over the last five years – listen below.
S-Type Beat arrives on September 17 via LuckyMe and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Pebbles’
02. ‘Fetch’
03. ‘Gazelle’
04. ‘Tick Tock’
05. ‘Station’
06. ‘Waiting’
