S-Type returns to LuckyMe with first EP in three years, S-Type Beat

Listen to the hyperactive ‘Fetch’ now.

LuckyMe mainstay S-Type is back with S-Type Beat, his first EP in three years.

The six-track release features the hyperactive ‘Fetch’, a fan favorite track from the producer that has appeared in mixes by Hudson Mohawke, Rustie and Benji B over the last five years – listen below.

S-Type Beat arrives on September 17 via LuckyMe and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Pebbles’

02. ‘Fetch’

03. ‘Gazelle’

04. ‘Tick Tock’

05. ‘Station’

06. ‘Waiting’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from July 2019