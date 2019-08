The first track to be released from her forthcoming debut album on Stones Throw Records.

Violinist, singer, songwriter and producer Sudan Archives has shared ‘Confessions’, the first single from her forthcoming debut album on Stones Throw Records – listen below.

The track follows last year’s Sink EP. Check out the cover art below.

