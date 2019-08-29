Proc Fiskal shares video ahead of new Hyperdub EP

By , Aug 29 2019
Portrait of Proc Fiskal

The video was filmed at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh on the hottest day of 2019.

Earlier this month, Hyperdub mainstay Proc Fiskal announced his third release for the label Shleekit Doff.

Ahead of the EP’s release on September 16, he’s shared a music video for the track ‘Pico’, streaming below.

The charmingly lo-fi video was filmed in his hometown of Edinburgh and comedically follows a buffoonish cowboy type blundering around an extinct volcano in Scotland’s Holyrood Park.

As the video progresses, layered shots, pop-ups, and an increasingly shaky handheld frame seamlessly align with the track’s quippy and quivering beats.

Shleekit Doss is available for preorder here.

