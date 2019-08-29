Young M.A. to release debut album Herstory in the Making

By , Aug 29 2019
Portrait of Young M.A.

The album features guest appearances from Relle Bey and Max YB.

Influential Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. will be releasing her first full-length album next month.

Herstory in the Making is a massive, 21-track effort that features production from Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson and NY Bangers.

She’s shared a new music video for the lead single ‘PettyWap 2’, which was filmed poolside in Atlanta, GA and directed by Marc Diamond.

Herstory in the Making follows 2017’s Herstory EP. Her breakout single, ‘OOOUUU’, was released in 2016.

The album will be out September 27 via M.A Music/3D. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘No Mercy (intro)’
02. ‘Da Come Up’
03. ‘BIG’
04. ‘Kold World’
05. ‘PettyWap’
06. ‘The Lyfestyle’
07. ‘Smoove Kriminal’
08. ‘Stubborn Ass’
09. ‘RNID’
10. ‘She Like I’m Like’
11. ‘Numb’
12. ‘Bipolar’
13. ‘Bleed’
14. ‘No Love’
15. ‘Car Confessions’
16. ‘Foreign’
17. ‘NNAN’ [Feat. Relle Bey & Max YB]
18. ‘My Hitta’
19. ‘Sober Thoughts’ [Feat. Max YB]
20. ‘Crime Poetry (outro)’
21. ‘PettyWap 2 (bonus)’

