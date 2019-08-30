Floating Spectrum debuts on Temporary Residence

Aug 30 2019
Portrait of Floating Spectrum

Ambient music that resists defaults.

Taiwan-born, Berlin-based composer and audio technologist Mei-Fang Liau, aka Floating Spectrum, will release her debut album A Point Between next month on Temporary Residence.

The 7-track album was built using various pre- and self-fabricated synthesizers, a self-designed generative sound system that translates visual data into sound and a smattering of household objects to create some truly distinct soundscapes that sound refreshingly specific and unique.

A Point Between will be released on September 20 and is available for preorder here. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Album artwork for A Point Between

Tracklist:

01. ‘The early green outburst’
02. ‘Ride tide, nourished soil’
03. ‘Inner island’
04. ‘Falling apart on the dreary field’05.
05. ‘Obscured moon’
06.‘Eruption’
07. ‘Descent to the hadal zone’

