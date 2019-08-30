Surreal pop edits from the Manchester producer.

Neana takes on a variety of Top 40 classics, including Estelle, Britney Spears, Vengaboys, Whigfield and Wheatus, on Top Of The Chops, his homage to the BBC institution. Come for ‘Toxic’ re-tooled as a deranged club heater, stay for an irresistible slow-jam version of ‘In My Room’.

<a href="http://neana.bandcamp.com/album/top-of-the-chops">Top of the Chops by Neana</a>

The remix compilation follows the producer’s Renegade Lakes EP, which was released earlier this year.

Top Of The Chops is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘American Boy (Estelle)’

02. ‘Take it Back (Amerie)’

03. ‘Show and Tell (Tears 4 Fears)’

04. ‘Wasn’t Gunna (RikRok)’

05. ‘Toxic (Britney)’

06. ‘Top of the Chops (BBC)’

07. ‘Stay True’

08. ‘Choosie (Brownstone)’

09. ‘Take u 2 the Top (Whigfield)’

10. ‘The Tippy Top’

11. ‘In My Room (Vengaboys)’

12. ‘I Feel Like Mould (Wheatus)’

