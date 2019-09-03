Boy Harsher expand on Country Girl EP with Country Girl Uncut

Cold wave, warm heart.

Boy Harsher (who went Against the Clock with us last week) are set to release an expanded edition of their Country Girl EP released back in 2017 on Ascetic House.

Country Girl Uncut adds four brand new tracks that range from atmospheric soundscapes, atmospheric instrumental compositions and some more of their signature cold wave adjacent synth pop.

The duo has shared a New German Cinema-inspired music video for one of the album’s new anthems ‘Send Me A Vision’ which you can watch below.

Country Girl Uncut will be released on vinyl, CD and cassette via Nude Club on October 11. Pre-order your chosen format here.

