Ariel Zetina, Huey Mnemonic and TWINS featured on Argot’s American Dance Music Vol. 2 compilation

By , Sep 4 2019
Photograph by: Soltan Shahr

Showcasing under-the-radar American dance music producers.

Argot has announced the second volume of its American Dance Music compilation series.

RA reports that Chicago producers Ariel Zetina, Richard Holhburn and James N. Murray, Michigan’s Huey Mnemonic, Atlanta’s TWINS, Pittsburgh’s Naeem and Knoxville’s Nikki Nair all feature on the compilation.

Illinois producer Bodyman, Madison producer Mazumi and San Francisco producer Jeremy Castillo are also featured on the compilation, alongside collaborative contributions from Smartbar resident Garret David with Colin Johnson and Protect-U’s Mike Petillo with 1432 R’s Sami Yenigun.

American Dance Music Vol. 2 arrives next month via Argot. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Garrett David & Colin Johnson – ‘Icy Traverse’
02. Richard Holhburn – ‘Itch In My Head’
03. Huey Mnemonic – ‘D’waved Zone’
04. Naeem – ‘Aquarelle’
05. Bodyman – ‘Sentimental Hacker’
06. Scattergood – ‘Stay’
07. Mazumi – ‘Clubba Hubba’
08. Nikki Nair – ‘Interstice’
09. Jeremy Castillo – ‘Witnesses On The Terrace’
10. Ariel Zetina – ‘Forest Sprite’
11. TWINS – ‘Breaking Out’
12. James N. Murray – ‘Blue Feathers’

