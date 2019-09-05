DJ Spinn returns with his first EP in four years, Da Life

The Teklife co-founder is back.

DJ Spinn, one of the founders of Teklife and the musical partner of the late DJ Rashad, is back with his first EP in four years.

Da Life features four fresh cuts of frenetic footwork, with DJ Spinn lending his distinctive vocals to both ‘Knock A Patch Out’ and ‘U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life’, an ice-cold ode to Teklife.

Fellow Teklife affiliate DJ Manny is featured on ‘Sky Way’, while ‘Make Her Hot’ sees Spinn crafting steamy club-ready slow jam.

Da Life arrives on October 18 via Hyperdub and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Knock A Patch Out (Dirty)’

02. ‘Knock A Patch OUt (Clean)’

03. ‘Sky Way’ [Feat. DJ Manny]

04. ‘Make Her Hot’

05. ‘U Ain’t really Bout Dat Life’

