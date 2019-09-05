DJ Spinn returns with his first EP in four years, Da Life

By , Sep 5 2019
Da Life

Photograph by: Press

The Teklife co-founder is back.

DJ Spinn, one of the founders of Teklife and the musical partner of the late DJ Rashad, is back with his first EP in four years.

Da Life features four fresh cuts of frenetic footwork, with DJ Spinn lending his distinctive vocals to both ‘Knock A Patch Out’ and ‘U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life’, an ice-cold ode to Teklife.

Fellow Teklife affiliate DJ Manny is featured on ‘Sky Way’, while ‘Make Her Hot’ sees Spinn crafting steamy club-ready slow jam.

Da Life arrives on October 18 via Hyperdub and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Knock A Patch Out (Dirty)’
02. ‘Knock A Patch OUt (Clean)’
03. ‘Sky Way’ [Feat. DJ Manny]
04. ‘Make Her Hot’
05. ‘U Ain’t really Bout Dat Life’

Read next: “It’s about spreading opportunities for everybody” – Teklife’s DJ Spinn is Off That Loud

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Teklife to release DJ Rashad photo book to mark five years since his death

Apr 26 2019

Teklife to release DJ Rashad photo book to mark five years since...
Singles Club: Neneh Cherry and Robyn compete for the title of Comeback Queen

Aug 7 2018

Singles Club: Robyn, Neneh Cherry, Silk City

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp