Talkin’ Headz: The Metalheadz Documentary to be shown in cinemas for the first time

By , Sep 5 2019

Image via: YouTube

Featuring the great and the good of ’90s D&B, including Goldie, J. Majik, Source Direct and many more.

Talkin’ Headz, the definitive Metalheadz documentary, is being brought to the cinema for the first time by the legendary label and events company Commune.

Featuring the great and the good of ’90s drum and bass, including Adam F, DJ Bailey, Ink, Digital, Dillinja, Doc Scott, Ed Rush, Goldie, Grooverider, J. Majik, Lemon D, MC Justiyc, Marly Marl, Matrix, Optical, Randall and Source Direct, as well as Liam and Noel Gallagher, the documentary, originally released in ’98, is an important document of the history of UK dance music.

The screening will take place at the Rio Cinema, Dalston, on October 3 and will feature a conversation between Goldie himself and Gilles Peterson. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Metalheadz, Goldie and Peterson will be discussing 25 years of the most iconic name in drum and bass.

Tickets for the screening of Talkin’ Headz: The Metalheadz Documentary are available now. For more information, head over to the Facebook event.

