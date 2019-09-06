Björk and Fever Ray swap remixes, share Björk’s remix of ‘This Country’

By , Sep 6 2019
This Country'

Image via: Instagram

Björk adds her own vocals to an updated version of the track called ‘This Country Makes It Hard To Fuck’.

It’s a big day for fans of weird Nordic pop music as Björk and Fever Ray, aka Karin Dreijer, have swapped remixes of their tracks ‘Features Creatures’, taken from Björk’s 2017 album Utopia and ‘This Country’, from Fever Ray’s Plunge.

Today (September 6) they have shared ‘This Country Makes It Hard To Fuck’, an updated version of the Fever Ray song to which Björk has added her own vocals – listen below.

The track was co-produced and mixed by Peder Mannerfelt, who describes the experience of working on the remix his “biggest dream ever”.

The collection of remixes, which will also feature a remix of ‘Features Creatures’ by Dreijer’s other musical project The Knife, is out on November 1, via One Little Indian.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2D5rPDobq4/

Read next: Björk’s constellation in the clouds – The Icelandic superstar unravels her Utopia

