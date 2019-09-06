FACT to host Against The Clock Lab at Meakusma 2019

Against The Clock Lab is heading to Eupen.

FACT is joining forces with Meakusma Festival this weekend to present a fresh edition of Against The Clock Lab.

We’re asking Pak Yan, Miho Hatori, Keith Fullerton Whitman, Lawrence Le Doux and Lamusa II to make a track, live, in 10 minutes. Each session will be streamed live in front of an audience and will be accompanied with a short question and answer session.

The Lab will take place tomorrow, September 7, at X-Dream, Rotenbergplatz 19 from 13:00 CEST. There’s limited space at the venue, so get down early to avoid disappointment.

Meakusma Festival 2019 starts today (September 6) and takes place across various venues in Eupen. FACT favorites Eli Keszler, Lee Gamble, Elena Colombi, Parris, Kali Malone and Cera Khin are all set to perform during the three-day event.

For more information, head over to the Meakusma website. See below to catch up on our last Against The Clock Lab from this year’s edition of MUTEK.SF, featuring Bay Area producer Sepehr and experimental pianist Kelly Moran.

Read next: Watch Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian go Against The Clock at ADE 2018