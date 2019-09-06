FACT to host Against The Clock Lab at Meakusma 2019

By , Sep 6 2019
Meakusma

Image via: FACT

Against The Clock Lab is heading to Eupen.

FACT is joining forces with Meakusma Festival this weekend to present a fresh edition of Against The Clock Lab.

We’re asking Pak Yan, Miho Hatori, Keith Fullerton Whitman, Lawrence Le Doux and Lamusa II to make a track, live, in 10 minutes. Each session will be streamed live in front of an audience and will be accompanied with a short question and answer session.

Meakusma

The Lab will take place tomorrow, September 7, at X-Dream, Rotenbergplatz 19 from 13:00 CEST.  There’s limited space at the venue, so get down early to avoid disappointment.

Meakusma Festival 2019 starts today (September 6) and takes place across various venues in Eupen. FACT favorites Eli Keszler, Lee Gamble, Elena Colombi, Parris, Kali Malone and Cera Khin are all set to perform during the three-day event.

For more information, head over to the Meakusma website. See below to catch up on our last Against The Clock Lab from this year’s edition of MUTEK.SF, featuring Bay Area producer Sepehr and experimental pianist Kelly Moran.

Read next: Watch Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian go Against The Clock at ADE 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FACT mix 719: Miho Hatori

Aug 6 2019

FACT mix 719: Miho Hatori
Keith Fullerton Whitman’s latest composition is 15 years in the making

Jul 10 2019

Keith Fullerton Whitman's latest composition is 15 years in the...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp