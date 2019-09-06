Nicki Minaj ‘retiring’ to have a family

Truly the end of an era.

Nicki Minaj has announced that she is retiring to have a family.

The Grammy-nominated rapper broke the sad news via Twitter, saying: I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

It is not yet clear which of her many artistic endeavours she will be retiring from, or what form her retirement will take, although it is assumed that she will be settling down with Kenneth Petty, a man she has been dating on and off since she was 16 and, if her current Twitter handle is anything to go by, might already be married to.

Her fourth studio album, Queen, was released last year. This year she appeared in the film Angry Birds 2. Watch Minaj in the video for Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ below.

