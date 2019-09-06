Perera Elsewhere reflects on her origins on new EP, Thrill

By , Sep 6 2019
Thrill

Photograph by: Press

Listen to ‘Sunk In Motion, a new track featuring Dis Fig, now.

Perera Elsewhere, aka Berlin-based ‘doom-folk’ artist Sasha Perera, is back with a new EP.

Thrill sees Perera reflecting on the origins of her name and artistic moniker. “The cover photograph was taken in London when I was about 7 yrs old. Sasha Ravindranathan was my name. I had my father’s 14-letter long Tamil surname until I was 22 years old”, explains the artist.

“12 years after my parents split, I took on my mum’s surname Perera, a Portuguese colonial name common amongst the Sinhala majority in Sri Lanka, and one that happens to be more palatable and less intimidating for those underexposed the generic idea of ‘western’ culture”, she continues. “Growing up with that long name shaped me and my identity. Misplaced and displaced, this is Perera Elsewhere in the making.”

The EP marks Perera’s first release since her album All Of This, which was released back in 2017 by Friends Of Friends.

Thrill is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist: 

01. ‘Yeah Yeah’
02. ‘Sunk In Motion’ [feat. Dis Fig]
03. ‘Gimme’
04. ‘Wait N See’
05. ‘Carl Maria von Weber’

Listen next: FACT mix 675 – Perera Elsewhere

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Beijing duo Zaliva-D return to SVBKVLT with new EP, Calling

Jun 6 2019

Beijing duo Zaliva-D return to SVBKVLT with new EP, Calling
PTP to release photo book featuring Via App, Dis Fig, Bonaventure and more

Apr 16 2019

PTP to release photo book featuring Dis Fig, Bonaventure and more

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp