Limbo Radio to relaunch with 96 Back, Bruce, DJ Python and more

By , Sep 10 2019
Limbo Radio

Photograph by: Tom Mckean

Manchester’s foremost underground radio station is back.

Limbo Radio is set to return following a summer break. This month the station will relocate to a studio at Downtex Mill, Manchester, just above the beloved Hidden nightclub.

To celebrate the occasion, Limbo are hosting a 48-hour stream from 12:00 BST on September 20 until 12:00 BST September 22, featuring a whole host of FACT favorites, including 96 Back, BFTT, boygirl, Bruce, Daniel Ruane, DJ Python, JEROME, MLE, Tom Boogizm and many more.

The relaunch will be accompanied with new events, new merchandise and new residents, including Yant, boygirl, All Hands On Deck and Holly Lester. The station has also extended its broadcasting hours – Limbo Radio will now be on air every day from 4pm to 10pm.

For the latest Limbo updates visit their Instagram or Facebook page, and head over to www.limbo.live on Friday, September 22 for the launch event.

