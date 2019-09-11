Hospital Productions’ annual celebration is back for 2019.

Andy Stott, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement and Ninos du Brasil are just some of the acts that have been announced for the 2019 edition of Hospital Fest, which takes place on December 7 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

They will join Pain Jerk, Eternal Champion, Moonbeam Terror, Richard Ramirez, Skin Crime, Orphx and Becka Diamond for a typically loud and moody lineup that spans a day show and nighttime program.

Tickets are available now. For more information, head over to the Facebook event. Check out the full lineup below.

Hospital Fest 2019 lineup:

Early show:

Pain Jerk

Tomb Mold

Eternal Champion

Smell & Quim

Moonbeam Terror

Nikki Sneakers

Richard Ramirez

Skin Crime

Katie Rex

Akitsa

Lauren

Late Show:

Andy Stott

Becka Diamond

Ninos du Brasil

Orphx

Guilt Attendant

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement

