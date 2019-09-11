Kate NV “completes” latest album для FOR with new music video

More audiovisual expressions from the Moscow-based musician.

Kate NV has released a new music video to visually complement and conclude her latest album для FOR, released late last year on RVNG Intl.

The just-published video for the single ‘вас YOU’ was directed by Natasha Istomina and shows Kate pantomiming very-composed dance movements and reciting a poem by Wassily Kandinsky in a playfully poised, rainbow-colored world.

It is the latest visual album addition following a video for the song ‘два TWO’ released back in August, and the more extensive project ‘для FOR (The Film)’ that debuted ahead of the album last summer.

Kate NV is also embarking on a mini European tour. Check out the dates below.

для FOR is available via RVNG Intl.

Tour dates:

Sep 14 – Tilburg, NL @ Draaimolen Festival 2019

Sep 20 – London @ Kings Place

Oct 04 – Helsinki @ Kaiku

