Ariel Zetina, Ciel and Riobamba to contribute to Or.VA1 compilation

The compilation will be released on World Mental Health Day.

Orphan. Records has enlisted 15 musicians to contribute to their upcoming charity compilation Or.VA1.

All proceeds will be donated to the New York branch of the Child Mind Institute, a non-profit that works with children struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

Or.VA1 will feature appearances from previous Orphan. contributors Joey G ii and Klein Zage, New York-based artists such as Riobamba and Luis (aka DJ Python) and many other producers and DJs including Ariel Zetina and Ciel.

The label has shared a sample track ‘Mutual Counsel’ by Reckonwrong, streaming below.

Along with their tracks, each artist will contribute some writing about their own struggles with mental health. As the label writes, “With both the release and our accompanying article, we hope to shed light on an issue we feel very passionate about in attempts to spark conversations in our industry and beyond and raise money for a charity doing incredibly important work.”

Or.VA1 will be released on October 10.

