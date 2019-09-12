Why Be shares all-original mixfile Vacant Violation via Yegorka

Sep 12 2019
Portrait of Why Be

Press photo by: Nadine Fraczkowski

Stream it via SoundCloud and YouTube.

Why Be, who currently operates out of Copenhagen, has dropped a new mixfile of original tracks via Yegorka, the label they collaboratively run with Berlin-based label and event series Janus.

The mix marks Yegorka’s fourth release this year following albums from Tadleeh, Emiranda and bod [包家巷] and highlights a heterogenous blend of super smooth house and ambient-leaning, highly narrative instrumentals.

Vacant Violation follows last year’s self-released remix album YB Memory, and their avant-club gem Snipestreet that dropped in 2015 via Halcyon Veil.

Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘world spa’
02. ‘kitco sneaker commercial’
03. ‘boris lofsky’
04. ‘creased’
05. ‘baka water drums’
06. ‘fresh down’
07. ‘panic glue drum’t’

