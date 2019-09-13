Bergsonist compiles vocal-heavy tracks on latest self-released album ص

By , Sep 13 2019
Portrait of Bergsonist

Press photo by: Enrico Brunetti

An avant-leaning release from the Moroccon-born, Brooklyn-based producer.

Discwoman and NTS affiliate Bergsonist has self-released a new vocal-heavy album titled ص.

The five-tracker compiles songs that each feature her own singing as well as some fresh and surprising moments of more arrhythmic sound art. Listen to the album closer ‘Feel’ below.

ص comes after nine other EPS and albums that she has self-released this year, another self-published collaboration with fellow New Yorker Greg Z, and her Chaos EP on Swedish label Börft.

ص is out now via Bergsonist’s Bandcamp.

Read next: Umfang – Against The Clock

