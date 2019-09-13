Charli XCX drops her third album, Charli

Featuring CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Yaeji, Sky Ferreira and more.

Charli XCX has dropped her third studio album, Charli, following the release of the singles ‘1999’, ‘Blame It on Your Love’, ‘Gone’, ‘Cross You Out’, ‘Warm’, ‘February 2017’, and ‘2099’.

She executive produced the album herself alongside PC Music boss A.G. Cook, and has enlisted the talents of a diverse array of collaborators, including Christine and the Queens, Sky Ferreira, Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Tommy Cash, HAIM, Lizzo, Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Clairo and Yaeji.

Charli is available to stream and download now.

