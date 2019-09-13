Doon Kanda to release debut album, Labyrinth, on Hyperdub

By , Sep 13 2019
Labyrinth

Image by: Jesse Kanda

With 13 tracks and 10 accompanying artworks.

Visual artist, filmmaker and producer Doon Kanda (aka Jesse Kanda) is releasing his debut album, Labyrinth, on Hyperdub this November.

Labyrinth follows his Luna EP in 2018 as well as a two-track 12″, ‘Heart’, in 2017 – both of which were also released by Hyperdub.

Kanda’s photography also featured on the cover of Björk’s Utopia LP as well as longtime collaborator Arca’s self-titled album.

Though a tracklist and more info has yet to be revealed, Kanda has shared that “there will be pieces coming out” until its release.

Check out the cover artwork below in advance of its November 29 release.

