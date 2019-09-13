Haunter Records describes the release as: “What it sounds like to be in JOLs living room.”

Jesse Osborne-Lanthier will debut on Milanese label Haunter Records with RNG TRAX Vol. 1, a bootleg mixtape that weaves together selections from the producer’s enviable collection of anime and video games soundtracks. Haunter describes the experience as: “What it sounds like to be in JOLs living room.” Colour us interested.

Jesse Osborne-Lanthier will present the world premiere of his new A/V show, Sometimes, Falling Through the Net, at the 1oth anniversary edition of Lunchmeat Festival next month. Tickets are still available here.

RNG TRAX Vol. 1 arrives on September 27 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art below.

