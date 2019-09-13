Listen to JPEGMAFIA’s new album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs

By , Sep 13 2019

Photograph by: Press

“I hope it disappoints every last one of u.”

All My Heroes Are Cornballs, the new album from JPEGMAFIA, has finally arrived.

Peggy calls the album a “punk musical” in a statement accompanying the release, explaining: “This the most ME album I’ve ever made in my life…I’ve removed restrictions from my head and freed myself of doubt musically.”


“This album is really a thank you to my fans tbh”, he continues. “I started and finished it In 2018, mixed and mastered it in 2019 right after the Vince tour. I don’t usually work on something right after I release a project. But Veteran was the first time in my life I worked hard on something, and it was reciprocated back to me… I hope it disappoints every last one of u.”

Helena Deland, Buzzy Lee (aka Sasha Spielberg, daughter of Stephen) and Abdu Ali feature on the album and the track ‘Rap Grow Old & Die’ features additional production from Vegyn.

All My Heroes Are Cornballs is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

All My Heroes

Tracklist:

01. ‘Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot’
02. ‘Kenan Vs. Kel’
03. ‘Beta Male Strategies’
04. ‘JPEGMAFIA TYPE BEAT’
05. ‘Grimy Waifu’
06. ‘PTSD’
07. ‘Rap Grow Old & Die x No Child Left Behind’
08. ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’
09. ‘BBW’
10. ‘PRONE!’
11. ‘Lifes Hard, Here’s A Song About Sorrel’
12. ‘Thot Tactics’
13. ‘Free The Frail’ (feat. Helena Deland)
14. ‘Post Verified Lifestyle’
15. ‘BabyBitchTearGas’
16. ‘DOTS FREESTYLE REMIX’ (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)
17. ‘BUTTERMILK MILK JESUS TYPE BEAT’
18. ‘🥺’

