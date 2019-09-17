Ableton Loop opens ticket registration for 2020 edition

Registration is now live for the 2020 edition of the long-running “summit for music-makers”.

Ticket registration has opened for the 2020 edition of Loop, Ableton’s annual “summit for music-makers” which will take place across April 24-26 at Silent Green, a crematorium turned arts venue in Berlin’s Wedding neighborhood, as well as Savvy, Ebensperger Rhomberg, Luxoom Lab and Bonello Studios.

Like previous years, prospective attendees will have to register for the chance to buy tickets via a ballot drawing. A Summit Pass will cost €275, while a Summit Pass Plus, which includes one workshop and one studio session during the three-day event, will cost €375.

It’s worth noting that Ableton Loop will take place during the same weekend as Superbooth, providing electronic music nerds with the unique opportunity to attend two of the biggest events of calendar in one Berlin trip.

You can register for tickets here. For more information about Loop, head over to the Ableton website.

