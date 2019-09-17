Jonny Greenwood to helm new classical music label Octatonic

“I hope these recordings encourage more people to see live classical music, and to take an interest in the featured artists.”

Radiohead co-founder Jonny Greenwood has launched a new music label called Octatonic.

Greenwood explains that the label will focus on documenting work made by contemporary classical musicians as they play “the pieces they love, both contemporary and ancient”.

Two records are now available for pre-order. These include Partita No.2 in D Minor, a Bach partita performed by violinist Daniel Pioro, and Industry, Water a split record with American composer Michael Gordon’s ‘Industry’ on the A-side and Greenwood’s ‘Three Miniatures from Water’ on the B-side.

Slated future releases include new recordings of compositions by Steve Reich and more previously unrecorded Greenwood material.

Earlier this month, Greenwood premiered his BBC-commissioned work Horror vacui at London’s Royal Albert Hall alongside performances of his compositions ‘88’ and ‘Three Miniatures from Water’.

