Watch an exclusive live session from UCC Harlo at Berlin Atonal 2019

Combining elements of club production, early music and experimental performance.

Last month, Berlin Atonal returned to the German capital for another five days of techno, ambient and experimental music from the city’s monolithic Kraftwerk building, a 1960s power station that also houses legendary techno club Tresor.

FACT and Atonal teamed up for another series of exclusive live sessions in Kraftwerk’s untouched attic space, accessible only by service elevator. Next in the series is UCC Harlo, aka classically-trained musician and Holly Herndon ensemble member Annie Gårlid, who combines elements of club production, early music and experimental performance for a singular sound.

Directed by Pedro Kuster

Edited by Pawel Ptak

Sound by Randy Pence