Ninja Tune and Erica Synths collaborate on dub delay effects unit, Zen Delay

By , Sep 18 2019
Zen Delay

Photograph by: Press

A BPM-synched stereo valve dub delay unit designed for electronic musicians in the studio and on stage.

Ninja Tune has teamed up with Latvian synth masterminds Erica Synths to create a custom dub delay effects unit.

The Zen Delay is a BPM-synched stereo valve dub delay unit designed for electronic musicians in the studio and on stage. According to Ninja Tune, the effects unit brings together “the best of the digital and analogue worlds” by “combining extreme feedback ranges for dub and experimental lo-fi effects with a multi-mode 24 dB synth filter and valve overdrive.”

“The Zen Delay is the analogue delay unit I’ve been waiting for”, says Kevin Martin, aka The Bug. “Stereo warmth, tone and texture. Perfect for live abusage, and studio madness… love it”. Watch him testing out the gear himself below.

The unit is housed in a metal case and features Erica Synths’ signature bakelite knobs, as well as a a valve circuit “for extra analogue warmth”. Each of the unit’s functions has a physical knob, allowing you to experiment without having to mess around with manuals or menus.

The Zen Delay is priced at €499 + VAT and is available to pre-order now. The first 300 units are available for pre-order at a reduced price of €455 + VAT from the Ninja Tune and Erica Synths websites and come with a free limited edition Zen Delay t-shirt.

The Zen Delay is currently due to ship for Christmas delivery. Check out some photos of the unit below.

Read next: Kontaktor 2019 – Latvia’s growing techno scene is a reminder of a land before brands

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Floating Points channels UK bass on new album, Crush

Aug 28 2019

Floating Points channels UK bass on new album, Crush
Burial and The Bug reunite for Flame 2 EP, Dive / Rain

Aug 5 2019

Burial and The Bug reunite for Flame 2 EP, Dive / Rain

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp