A BPM-synched stereo valve dub delay unit designed for electronic musicians in the studio and on stage.

Ninja Tune has teamed up with Latvian synth masterminds Erica Synths to create a custom dub delay effects unit.

The Zen Delay is a BPM-synched stereo valve dub delay unit designed for electronic musicians in the studio and on stage. According to Ninja Tune, the effects unit brings together “the best of the digital and analogue worlds” by “combining extreme feedback ranges for dub and experimental lo-fi effects with a multi-mode 24 dB synth filter and valve overdrive.”

“The Zen Delay is the analogue delay unit I’ve been waiting for”, says Kevin Martin, aka The Bug. “Stereo warmth, tone and texture. Perfect for live abusage, and studio madness… love it”. Watch him testing out the gear himself below.

The unit is housed in a metal case and features Erica Synths’ signature bakelite knobs, as well as a a valve circuit “for extra analogue warmth”. Each of the unit’s functions has a physical knob, allowing you to experiment without having to mess around with manuals or menus.

The Zen Delay is priced at €499 + VAT and is available to pre-order now. The first 300 units are available for pre-order at a reduced price of €455 + VAT from the Ninja Tune and Erica Synths websites and come with a free limited edition Zen Delay t-shirt.

The Zen Delay is currently due to ship for Christmas delivery. Check out some photos of the unit below.

