Listen to ‘XYZ’, a previously unreleased track from Boards Of Canada.

Earlier this year Warp took over both channels at NTS Radio for WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast celebrating 30 years of the legendary label featuring the entire label roster, including Aphex Twin, Autechre, Boards Of Canada and Kelela, as well as special guests such as Death Grips and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Today (September 18) the label has announced the release of WXAXRXP Sessions, which features 10 sessions recorded for radio from across the history of the label, presented in high quality audio with artwork designed by Michael Oswell.

The collection includes sessions from Aphex Twin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Kelly Moran, LFO, Mount Kimbie, Plaid, Seefeel, Flying Lotus, Bibio and Boards Of Canada – who have shared a previously unreleased track, ‘XYZ’.

The sessions will be available individually in vinyl and digital formats and as a deluxe box set via Bleep from November 15. Check out the artwork and tracklists for all the sessions below.

Aphex Twin – Peel Session 2 – TX: 10/04/95

A1. ‘Slo Bird Whistle’
A2. ‘Radiator (Original Mix)’
B1. ‘p-string’
B2. ‘Pancake Lizard’

Bibio – WXAXRXP Session – TX: 21/06/2019

A1. ‘Haikuesque’
A2. ‘Petals’
B1. ‘All the Flowers’
B2. ‘Lovers Carvings’

Boards Of Canada – Peel Session – TX: 21/07/98

A1. ‘Aquarius (Version 3)’
A2. ‘Happy Cycling’
B1. ‘Olson (Version 3)’
B2. ‘XYZ’

Flying Lotus Presents INFINITY “Infinitum” – Maida Vale Session – TX: 19/08/10

A1. ‘MmmHmm’
A2. ‘Golden Axe’
B1. ‘Tea Leaf Dancers’
B2. ‘Drips’

Kelly Moran – WXAXRXP Session

A1. ‘In Parallel (acoustic)’
A2. ‘Helix 2 (TransAcoustic)’
B1. ‘Interlude 1’
B2. ‘Love Birds (acoustic)’
B3. ‘Radian (TransAcoustic)’

LFO – Peel Session – TX: 20/10/90

A1. ‘Take Control’
A2. ‘To The Limit’
B1. ‘Rob’s Nightmare’
B2. ‘Lost World’

Mount Kimbie – WXAXRXP Session – TX: 21/06/2019

01. ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)’ (feat. Andrea Balency)
02. ‘Delta’
03. ‘Marilyn’ (feat. Micachu)
04. ‘Made To Stray’

Oneohtrix Point Never – KCRW Session – TX: 23/10/18

A1. ‘Love In The Time Of Lexapro’
A2. ‘RayCats’
B1. ‘Toys 2’
B2. ‘Chrome Country’

Plaid – Peel Session 2 – TX: 08/05/99

A1. ‘Housework’
A2. ‘Kiterider’
B1. ‘Elide’
B2. ‘Lazybeams’

Seefeel – Peel Session – TX: 27/05/94

A1. ‘Rough For Radio’
A2. ‘Starethrough’
B1. ‘Vex’
B2. ‘Phazemaze’

