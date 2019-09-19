Maria W Horn unites black metal, avant-garde minimalism and new technologies on Epistasis

By , Sep 19 2019
Portrait of Maria W Horn

Press photo by: Sissel Wincent

Listen to the title track ‘Epistasis’ now.

Swedish composer and XKatedral co-founder Maria W Horn is set to release her sophomore record on Swiss label Hallow Ground.

Epistasis comes one year after must-listen Kontrapoetik co-released by XKatedral and Berlin’s Portals Editions.

Hallow Ground has shared the title track ‘Epistasis’ which was “composed for an eight-voice double string quartet and draws on evolving progressions in F minor that were inspired by the sound and harmonic structures of early nineties doom and black metal music.”

Elsewhere on the record, Horn explores other highly formal tools and techniques such as Arvo Pärt’s Tintinnabuli method while utilizing instruments such as a computer-controlled upright Disklavier piano, a Supercollider framework using phase modulation synthesis and a whole host of musicians on violin, viola, cello, electric guitar and organ.

Epistasis will be released on October 25 and is available for pre-order now. Checkout the album artwork and tracklist below.

Maria W Horn album cover

Tracklist:

01. ‘Interlocked Cycles I’
02. ‘Epistatis’
03. ‘Konvektion’
04. ‘Interlocked Cycles II’

Read next: Intonal 2019: Exploring Sweden’s musical landscape with Kali Malone, Rivet and more

