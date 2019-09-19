Ulla Straus and Oceanic share atmospheric space on new BAKK split

Previous Plafond contributors include Legowelt and SFV Acid.

Dutch label BAKK has announced the fourth installment of their ambient electronic series Plafond.

Plafond 4 brings together Philadelphia’s Ulla Straus (c-, West Mineral Ltd., Quiet Time) and De School resident Oceanic in intentionally complementary contrast.

Straus wanders about the A-side with two scrapbook compositions that combine field recordings, saxophone and guitar.

On the B-side, Oceanic stretches out with their epic ‘Three Sides of a Shell’, which includes minimalist rhythmic pieces ‘Aperture’, ‘Columella’ and ‘See If You Can Hear’.

Plafond 4 will be released on vinyl and digital formats on October 28 and is available for pre-order here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Ulla Straus – ‘I Forgot to Take a Picture’

02. Ulla Straus – ‘Becoming Warm’

Side B:

01. Oceanic – ‘Three Sides of a Shell’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2019