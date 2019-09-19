Ulla Straus and Oceanic share atmospheric space on new BAKK split

By , Sep 19 2019
Plafond album cover

Previous Plafond contributors include Legowelt and SFV Acid.

Dutch label BAKK has announced the fourth installment of their ambient electronic series Plafond.

Plafond 4 brings together Philadelphia’s Ulla Straus (c-, West Mineral Ltd., Quiet Time) and De School resident Oceanic in intentionally complementary contrast.

Straus wanders about the A-side with two scrapbook compositions that combine field recordings, saxophone and guitar.

On the B-side, Oceanic stretches out with their epic ‘Three Sides of a Shell’, which includes minimalist rhythmic pieces ‘Aperture’, ‘Columella’ and ‘See If You Can Hear’.

Plafond 4 will be released on vinyl and digital formats on October 28 and is available for pre-order here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Plafond album cover

Tracklist:

Side A:
01. Ulla Straus – ‘I Forgot to Take a Picture’
02. Ulla Straus – ‘Becoming Warm’

Side B:
01. Oceanic – ‘Three Sides of a Shell’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus return to West Mineral Ltd. with 11 Items

Jul 18 2019

Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus return to West Mineral Ltd. with...
Ulla Straus to release new album Big Room on Quiet Time

Apr 5 2019

Ulla Straus to release new album Big Room on Quiet Time

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+