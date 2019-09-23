DJ Shadow to release double-album, Our Pathetic Age

“There is light in darkness, and that’s the energy I have sought to harness”, he says of the LP.

DJ Shadow has announced his forthcoming double-album, Our Pathetic Age.

The album has 23 tracks and, according to a press release, is split into two sections. The first 11 songs are entirely instrumental, while the remaining 12 feature a full cast of collaborators including Nas, Pharoahe Monche, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, De La Soul, Run the Jewels and more. Listen to a new single from Our Pathetic Age, ‘Rosie’, below.

In a statement, DJ Shadow shared, “Despite the title, Our Pathetic Age is a hopeful, vibrant album. As an artist, I feel an obligation to interpret the world around me, and there’s no denying that these are times fraught with angst and pain. Yet, always there is light in darkness, and that’s the energy I have sought to harness”.

Our Pathetic Age is DJ Shadow’s first album since 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall. It’s due out November 15 via Mass Appeal. View the album art and tracklisting below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nature Always Wins’

02. ‘Slingblade’

03. ‘Intersectionality’

04. ‘Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law’

05. ‘Juggernaut’

06. ‘Firestorm’

07. ‘Weightless’

08. ‘Rosie’

09. ‘If I Died Today’

10. ‘My Lonely Room’

11. ‘We Are Always Alone’

12. ‘Drone Warfare’ [Feat. Nas & Pharaohe Monch]

13. ‘Rain on Snow’ [Feat. Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah & Raekwon]

14. ‘Rocket Fuel’ [Feat. De La Soul]

15. ‘C.O.N.F.O.R.M.’ [Feat. Gift of Gab, Lateef the Truth Speaker & Infamous Taz]

16. ‘Small Colleges (Stay With Me)’ [Feat. Wiki & Paul Banks]

17. ‘JoJo’s Words’ [Feat. Stro]

18.’ Kings & Queens’ [Feat. Run the Jewels]

19. ‘Taxin’’ [Feat. Dave East]

20. ‘Dark Side of the Heart’ [Feat. Fantastic Negrito & Jumbo is Dr.ama]

21. ‘I Am Not a Robot (Interlude)’

22. ‘Urgent, Important, Please Read’ [Feat. Rockwell Knuckles & Tef Poe, Daemon]

23. ‘Our Pathetic Age’ [Feat. Samuel T. Herring]

