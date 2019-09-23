Richie Hawtin shares new audiovisual album, CLOSE COMBINED

Watch his CLOSE live show from three points of view.

DJ, producer and tech connoisseur Richie Hawtin has released a new audiovisual album called CLOSE COMBINED.

CLOSE COMBINED blends audio and video from three performances of Hawtin’s CLOSE live show which took place last year in Glasgow, Tokyo and London. The audio album, which clocks in at 15 tracks, features Hawtin’s on-the-spot production edits of tracks by Kaiserdisco, Charlotte de Witte, ANNA and others. The visual component is longer at 18 tracks and displays CLOSE from three different angles ranging from the audience’s point of view to a close-up of his extensive setup. Watch the video in full below and find a complete tracklist here.

“I believe that as our scene has become more popular, the definition of DJing has become more narrow. I want to be as transparent as possible in how, why and what I play in order to bring focus onto the intuitive spontaneity that is at the heart of a great DJ performance”, says Hawtin in a statement. “CLOSE COMBINED continues my exploration into my own creative tendencies and invite my fans along to get closer to the instinctive impulses that drive my creativity”.

CLOSE COMBINED is out now on Plus 8 Records.

