Suzanne Ciani to speak at Semibreve Festival 2019

Portuguese avant-garde festival Semibreve, which takes place in Braga, Portugal from October 25 – 27, has expanded its program for 2019, adding a series of talks, workshops and art installations to an already exciting lineup.

Suzanne Ciani, Scanner and filmmaker Miguel C. Tavares will all present talks alongside their festival performances, while British artist Florence To, who will be accompanying Drew McDowall with on-stage visuals, will present a workshop about conceptualizing in 3D.

Semibreve have also revealed the winner of the 2019 Edigma Semibreve award. German media artist Andreas Lutz will have his kinetic sculpture Offset XYZ exhibited during this year’s edition of the festival.

For more information about the expanded Semibreve program head over to its website. Tickets for the festival are available now.

Check out the updated festival timetable below.

Semibreve timetable:

October 25:

18:30 – Talk with Scanner and Miguel C. Tavares – Museu Nogueira da Silva

21:30 – Morton Subotnick e Lillevan – Theatro Circo · Main Room

22:50 – Alessandro Cortini – Theatro Circo · Main Room

23:59 – Ipek Gorgun – Theatro Circo · Small Auditorium

00:00 – Nik Void – gnration

01:15 – Avalon Emerson – gnration

October 26:

15:00 – Talk with Suzanne Ciani – Museu Nogueira da Silva

18:00 – Deaf Center – Capela Imaculada do Seminário Menor

21:30 – Oren Ambarchi & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Theatro Circo · Main Room

22:50 – Drew McDowall + Florence To – Theatro Circo · Main Room

23:59 – Clothilde – Theatro Circo · Small Auditorium

00:00 – Rian Treanor – gnration

01:15 – Kode9 – gnration

October 27:

15:00 – Félicia Atkinson – Salão Medieval da Reitoria da Universidade do Minho

17:00 – Scanner + Miguel C. Tavares – Theatro Circo · Main Room

18:10 – Suzanne Ciani – Theatro Circo · Main Room

