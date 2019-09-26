News I By I 26.09.19

Suzanne Ciani to speak at Semibreve Festival 2019

Semibreve

Photo by: Michela Di Savino

Alongside Robin Rimbaud, aka Scanner, and Miguel C. Tavares.

Portuguese avant-garde festival Semibreve, which takes place in Braga, Portugal from October 25 – 27, has expanded its program for 2019, adding a series of talks, workshops and art installations to an already exciting lineup.

Suzanne Ciani, Scanner and filmmaker Miguel C. Tavares will all present talks alongside their festival performances, while British artist Florence To, who will be accompanying Drew McDowall with on-stage visuals, will present a workshop about conceptualizing in 3D.

Semibreve have also revealed the winner of the 2019 Edigma Semibreve award. German media artist Andreas Lutz will have his kinetic sculpture Offset XYZ exhibited during this year’s edition of the festival.

For more information about the expanded Semibreve program head over to its website. Tickets for the festival are available now.

Check out the updated festival timetable below.

Offset XYZ

Semibreve timetable:

October 25:
18:30 – Talk with Scanner and Miguel C. Tavares – Museu Nogueira da Silva
21:30 – Morton Subotnick e Lillevan – Theatro Circo · Main Room
22:50 – Alessandro Cortini – Theatro Circo · Main Room
23:59 – Ipek Gorgun – Theatro Circo · Small Auditorium
00:00 – Nik Void – gnration
01:15 – Avalon Emerson – gnration

October 26:
15:00 – Talk with Suzanne Ciani – Museu Nogueira da Silva
18:00 – Deaf Center – Capela Imaculada do Seminário Menor
21:30 – Oren Ambarchi & Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Theatro Circo · Main Room
22:50 – Drew McDowall + Florence To – Theatro Circo · Main Room
23:59 – Clothilde – Theatro Circo · Small Auditorium
00:00 – Rian Treanor – gnration
01:15 – Kode9 – gnration

October 27:
15:00 – Félicia Atkinson – Salão Medieval da Reitoria da Universidade do Minho
17:00 – Scanner + Miguel C. Tavares – Theatro Circo · Main Room
18:10 – Suzanne Ciani – Theatro Circo · Main Room

Read next: Semibreve 2018 – A welcome blanket of drone and ambient music in Portugal

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp